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Lucas Prisor
Lucas Prisor Lucas Prisor
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Prisor

Lucas Prisor

Lucas Prisor

Date of Birth
23 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sound of falling 6.9
Sound of falling (2025)
Young & Beautiful 6.8
Young & Beautiful (2013)
Sisters Apart 5.8
Sisters Apart (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sound of falling 6.9
Sound of falling Sound of falling
Drama 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
Sisters Apart 5.8
Sisters Apart Im Feuer
Drama, War 2020, Germany / Greece
Young & Beautiful 6.8
Young & Beautiful Jeune et jolie
Drama 2013, France
Watch trailer
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