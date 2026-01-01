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About
Filmography
Lucas Prisor
Lucas Prisor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Prisor
Lucas Prisor
Lucas Prisor
Date of Birth
23 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Sound of falling
(2025)
Tickets
6.8
Young & Beautiful
(2013)
5.8
Sisters Apart
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2025
2020
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.9
Sound of falling
Sound of falling
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Sisters Apart
Im Feuer
Drama, War
2020, Germany / Greece
6.8
Young & Beautiful
Jeune et jolie
Drama
2013, France
Watch trailer
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