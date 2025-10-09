Menu
Kinoafisha Films Don't Worry, I'll be Ok

Don't Worry, I'll be Ok

TKT 18+
Synopsis

Confident and popular sixteen-year-old Emma is in a coma. Why? What happened to her? To find out, she becomes an invisible “ghost” for a few days. She can see all, hear all, and dive back into her memories to rebuild her story.
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok - trailer
Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 Czechia
17 October 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $294,227
Production Beluga Tree
Also known as
TKT, Ära muretse, minuga on hästi, Nie martw się, nic mi nie jest, T'inquiète
Director
Solange Cicurel
Cast
Lanna de Palmaert
Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne
Stéphane De Groodt
Stéphane De Groodt
Sonia Bekam
Lisa Du Pré
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
