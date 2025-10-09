Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
TKT
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Confident and popular sixteen-year-old Emma is in a coma. Why? What happened to her? To find out, she becomes an invisible “ghost” for a few days. She can see all, hear all, and dive back into her memories to rebuild her story.
Expand
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
trailer
trailer
Country
Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025
Czechia
17 October 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$294,227
Production
Beluga Tree
Also known as
TKT, Ära muretse, minuga on hästi, Nie martw się, nic mi nie jest, T'inquiète
Director
Solange Cicurel
Cast
Lanna de Palmaert
Émilie Dequenne
Stéphane De Groodt
Sonia Bekam
Lisa Du Pré
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree