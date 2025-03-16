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Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne Émilie Dequenne
Kinoafisha Persons Émilie Dequenne

Émilie Dequenne

Émilie Dequenne

Date of Birth
29 August 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 March 2025
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Close 7.7
Close (2022)
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta (1999)
Brotherhood of the Wolf 7.4
Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)

Filmography

Survivre 4.9
Survivre Survivre
Adventure 2024, France
Watch trailer
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok 6.9
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok TKT
Comedy, Drama 2024, Belgium
Watch trailer
Année Zéro 5.7
Année Zéro
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective, 2023, France
Well Done 6.1
Well Done Complètement cramé
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, France
Watch trailer
Marinette 6.4
Marinette Marinette
Biography, Drama, Sport 2023, France
Close 7.7
Close Close
Drama 2022, Belgium / Netherlands / France
Watch trailer
Love Affair(s) 6.9
Love Affair(s) Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait
Drama, Romantic 2020, France
À l'intérieur 6.1
À l'intérieur
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, France
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