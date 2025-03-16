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Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne
Émilie Dequenne
Date of Birth
29 August 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 March 2025
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Close
(2022)
7.5
Rosetta
(1999)
7.4
Brotherhood of the Wolf
(2001)
Filmography
4.9
Survivre
Survivre
Adventure
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
TKT
Comedy, Drama
2024, Belgium
Watch trailer
5.7
Année Zéro
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective,
2023, France
6.1
Well Done
Complètement cramé
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Marinette
Marinette
Biography, Drama, Sport
2023, France
7.7
Close
Close
Drama
2022, Belgium / Netherlands / France
Watch trailer
6.9
Love Affair(s)
Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait
Drama, Romantic
2020, France
6.1
À l'intérieur
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, France
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