Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Margarita Dyachenkova
Margarita Dyachenkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margarita Dyachenkova
Margarita Dyachenkova
Margarita Dyachenkova
Date of Birth
15 October 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Granica Mirov
(2025)
7.6
Nerozhdennaya
(2024)
7.3
Krasotki
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2017
2015
2014
2013
All
22
Films
6
TV Shows
16
Actress
22
Krasota
Drama
2026, Russia
7.3
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Romantic
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Pervyj raz
Drama
2025, Russia
7.8
Granica Mirov
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
Krasota
Drama
2025, Russia
Zhizn zanovo
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
7.6
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery
2024, Russia
5
Zyat
Zyat
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Politekh
Comedy
2023, Russia
5.1
Klassnaya Katya
Comedy
2022, Russia
7.1
Al-Kapotnya
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
6
Zaklyuchenie
Detective
2021, Russia
5.9
Zhena oligarha
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.8
Semeynyy byudzhet
Semeynyy byudzhet
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Kniga zhizni
Kniga zhizni
Adventure, Fantasy
2021, Russia
Odno teploe slovo
Romantic
2020, Russia
5.2
Vne zony dostupa
Vne zony dostupa
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Mirt obyknovennyy
Romantic
2015, Russia
7.3
Krasotki
Drama
2014, Russia
5.5
Vozrast lyubvi
Vozrast lyubvi
Romantic
2013, Russia
Istrebiteli
War, Drama
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree