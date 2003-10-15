Margarita Dyachenkova

Menu
Date of Birth
15 October 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Krasota
Drama 2026, Russia
Tvoe serdce budet razbito 7.3
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Romantic 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Pervyj raz 5.6
Pervyj raz
Drama 2025, Russia
Granica Mirov 7.8
Granica Mirov
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2025, Russia
Krasota
Drama 2025, Russia
Zhizn zanovo
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
Nerozhdennaya 7.6
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery 2024, Russia
Zyat 5
Zyat Zyat
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Politekh 6.1
Politekh
Comedy 2023, Russia
Klassnaya Katya 5.1
Klassnaya Katya
Comedy 2022, Russia
Al-Kapotnya 7.1
Al-Kapotnya
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Zaklyuchenie 6
Zaklyuchenie
Detective 2021, Russia
Zhena oligarha 5.9
Zhena oligarha
Comedy 2021, Russia
Semeynyy byudzhet 5.8
Semeynyy byudzhet Semeynyy byudzhet
Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Kniga zhizni
Kniga zhizni Kniga zhizni
Adventure, Fantasy 2021, Russia
Odno teploe slovo
Odno teploe slovo
Romantic 2020, Russia
Vne zony dostupa 5.2
Vne zony dostupa Vne zony dostupa
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Sezon lyubvi
Sezon lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Mirt obyknovennyy
Mirt obyknovennyy
Romantic 2015, Russia
Krasotki 7.3
Krasotki
Drama 2014, Russia
Vozrast lyubvi 5.5
Vozrast lyubvi Vozrast lyubvi
Romantic 2013, Russia
Istrebiteli
War, Drama , Russia
