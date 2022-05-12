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4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Survive
4.8
Survive
, 2022
Survive
USA / Adventure, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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4.8
Synopsis
When their plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, Jane and Paul have to fight for their lives as the only remaining survivors. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness.
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Cast
Sophie Turner
Jane
Corey Hawkins
Paul
Caroline Goodall
Jane's mother
Lewis Hayes
Chad
Laurel Marsden
Kara
Terence Maynard
Dr. M
Jo Stone-Fewings
Jane's father
Marta Kessler
Young Jane
Elliott Wooster
Thomas Flynn
Dane Foxx
TSA Officer
Makgotso M
New Girl
Director
Mark Pellington
Writer
Jeremy Ungar
,
Richard Abate
,
Alex Morel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
12 May 2022
Release date
12 May 2022
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$135,421
Production
EMH Consulting Group,, Gunpowder & Sky
Also known as
Survive, La Gran Tormenta, Tempestade, サバイブ 極限死闘
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
11
votes
4.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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