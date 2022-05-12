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Poster of Survive
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Survive
4.8

Survive

, 2022
Survive
USA / Adventure, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Survive
4.8

Synopsis

When their plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, Jane and Paul have to fight for their lives as the only remaining survivors. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness.

Cast

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Jane
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins
Paul
Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall
Jane's mother
Lewis Hayes
Chad
Laurel Marsden
Kara
Terence Maynard
Dr. M
Jo Stone-Fewings
Jane's father
Marta Kessler
Marta Kessler
Young Jane
Elliott Wooster
Thomas Flynn
Thomas Flynn
Dane Foxx
TSA Officer
Makgotso M
New Girl
Director Mark Pellington
Writer Jeremy Ungar, Richard Abate, Alex Morel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 12 May 2022
Release date
12 May 2022 UAE
Worldwide Gross $135,421
Production EMH Consulting Group,, Gunpowder & Sky
Also known as
Survive, La Gran Tormenta, Tempestade, サバイブ 極限死闘

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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