Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marta Kessler
Marta Kessler Marta Kessler
Kinoafisha Persons Marta Kessler

Marta Kessler

Marta Kessler

Date of Birth
8 August 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Salsa 7.9
Salsa (2018)
First Time 7.6
First Time (2017)
My Little Sister 7.5
My Little Sister (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
AI-4U Wired Together 6.1
AI-4U Wired Together (Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt
Comedy, Family, Adventure 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Solnechnyj zajchik
Drama 2024, Russia
Moya uzhasnaya sestra 5
Moya uzhasnaya sestra Moya uzhasnaya sestra
Family 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie 5.9
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Survive 4.8
Survive Survive
Adventure, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
The Mysterious Benedict Society 7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Drama, Family, Mystery 2021, USA
Row 19 5.3
Row 19 Ryad 19
Thriller 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledstviya
Posledstviya
Drama 2020, Russia
Filatov 5.2
Filatov
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil Posledniy bogatyr. Koren zla
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
The Sect 5.7
The Sect
Drama, Thriller 2019, Russia
Abigail 5.3
Abigail Abigail
Fantasy 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
My Little Sister 7.5
My Little Sister Sestrenka
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest Yaga. Koshmar tyomnogo lesa
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledstviya Posledstviya
Drama 2019, Russia
Rakushka
Rakushka
Short, Drama 2019, Russia
The Blood Lady 6.3
The Blood Lady
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Salsa 7.9
Salsa
Romantic 2018, Russia
Tot, kto chitaet mysli 3.7
Tot, kto chitaet mysli
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Motylyok 5.3
Motylyok Motylyok
Action, Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Gogol. Viy 6.4
Gogol. Viy Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
Gogol. Terrible Revenge Gogol. Strashnaya mest
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Gogol 6.6
Gogol
Thriller, Fantasy, Detective 2017, Russia
Neizvestnyy 7
Neizvestnyy
Detective 2017, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more