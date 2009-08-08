Menu
Marta Kessler
Marta Kessler
Date of Birth
8 August 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Salsa
(2018)
7.6
First Time
(2017)
7.5
My Little Sister
(2019)
Filmography
31
Films
20
TV Shows
11
Actress
31
6.1
AI-4U Wired Together
(Ne) iskusstvennyy intellekt
Comedy, Family, Adventure
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Solnechnyj zajchik
Drama
2024, Russia
5
Moya uzhasnaya sestra
Moya uzhasnaya sestra
Family
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Survive
Survive
Adventure, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Drama, Family, Mystery
2021, USA
5.3
Row 19
Ryad 19
Thriller
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledstviya
Drama
2020, Russia
5.2
Filatov
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
6.9
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Posledniy bogatyr. Koren zla
Fantasy, Adventure
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
The Sect
Drama, Thriller
2019, Russia
5.3
Abigail
Abigail
Fantasy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
7.5
My Little Sister
Sestrenka
War, Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Yaga. Koshmar tyomnogo lesa
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Posledstviya
Posledstviya
Drama
2019, Russia
Rakushka
Short, Drama
2019, Russia
6.3
The Blood Lady
Drama, History
2018, Russia
7.9
Salsa
Romantic
2018, Russia
3.7
Tot, kto chitaet mysli
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
5.3
Motylyok
Motylyok
Action, Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Gogol. Viy
Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Gogol. Strashnaya mest
Drama, History, Mystery
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Gogol
Thriller, Fantasy, Detective
2017, Russia
7
Neizvestnyy
Detective
2017, Russia
Show more
