She is a tactical submarine officer. He is a steward. Before diving for 90 days she chooses to make it her "four-hour". But here he is clinging. Who follows her. Who sticks it. Where do we go if the flight crew of a 747 prides itself on romance? As if we had time to be in love on board a military ship. Still, the Pacific Ocean is not big enough. Neither does the Arctic Ocean. The world is so small when you love each other so much.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere5 February 2025
World premiere31 August 2024
Release date
4 February 2026
Russia
5 December 2024
Croatia
o.A.
6 November 2024
France
14 March 2025
Spain
Budget€9,000,000
Worldwide Gross$381,484
ProductionGaumont, Les grands espaces, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
À toute allure, A toda máquina, In the Sub for Love, Глубокие отношения, По въздух и море