Synopsis

She is a tactical submarine officer. He is a steward. Before diving for 90 days she chooses to make it her "four-hour". But here he is clinging. Who follows her. Who sticks it. Where do we go if the flight crew of a 747 prides itself on romance? As if we had time to be in love on board a military ship. Still, the Pacific Ocean is not big enough. Neither does the Arctic Ocean. The world is so small when you love each other so much.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 February 2025
World premiere 31 August 2024
Release date
4 February 2026 Russia
5 December 2024 Croatia o.A.
6 November 2024 France
14 March 2025 Spain
Budget €9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $381,484
Production Gaumont, Les grands espaces, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
À toute allure, A toda máquina, In the Sub for Love, Глубокие отношения, По въздух и море
Director
Lucas Bernard
Cast
José Garcia
José Garcia
Pio Marmaï
Pio Marmaï
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
Victor Pontecorvo
Pauline Huruguen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
