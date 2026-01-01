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Lucas Bernard
Lucas Bernard
Kinoafisha
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Lucas Bernard
Lucas Bernard
Lucas Bernard
Occupation
Writer
Popular Films
5.8
A clever crook / Un beau voyou
(2019)
5.6
In the Sub for Love
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2019
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
5.6
In the Sub for Love
À toute allure
Comedy, Romantic
2024, France
5.8
A clever crook / Un beau voyou
A clever crook / Un beau voyou
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
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