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Lucas Bernard Lucas Bernard
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Bernard

Lucas Bernard

Lucas Bernard

Occupation
Writer

Popular Films

A clever crook / Un beau voyou 5.8
A clever crook / Un beau voyou (2019)
In the Sub for Love 5.6
In the Sub for Love (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Sub for Love 5.6
In the Sub for Love À toute allure
Comedy, Romantic 2024, France
A clever crook / Un beau voyou 5.8
A clever crook / Un beau voyou A clever crook / Un beau voyou
Comedy 2019, France
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