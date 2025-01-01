Menu
Kinoafisha Films Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia

Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia

Astérix et le Royaume de Nubie
Synopsis

The irreductible Gauls are turned into harmless children after a rare youth elixir accidentally ends up into the magic potion. To find the antidote and save the village from the Romans attack, Asterix and Obelix embark on a crazy journey to the far away Kingdom of Nubia.
Country France
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 October 2026
Release date
15 October 2026 Russia
Budget €32,940,000
Production M6 Films, M6 Studio, Superprod
Also known as
Astérix et le Royaume de Nubie, Asterix - The Kingdom of Nubia, Asterix e Obelix: Uma Aventura no Reino de Nubia, Asterix: The Kingdom of Nubia
Director
Alexandre Heboyan
Cast
Eye Haidara
Eye Haidara
François-Xavier Demaison
François-Xavier Demaison
François De Brauer
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
