Poster of A Man Who Never Was
1 poster
A Man Who Never Was

Inimene, keda polnud 18+
In the final weeks of the existence of the Soviet empire, a number of unusual films were released. In this wry Estonian comedy, a woman with an unusual talent for mimicry which eventually earns her a career on the radio between WWII and the Russian resettlement of that country (with a corresponding deportation of millions of Estonians to Siberia). In an absurd fashion, her self-generate sound effects help her get out of all sorts of scrapes with the authorities. When those fail, her incredible nonchalance succeeds. By the end of the film, it becomes clear that she has bestowed her inimitable imitative gift on her newborn son, as well.
Country Estonia / USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 18 March 1990
18 March 1990 USSR
Inimene, keda polnud, Человек, которого не было, Der Mensch, den es nie gab, Manden, som ikke fandtes
Peeter Simm
Katri Khorma
Mari Simm
Tõnu Kilgas
Rita Raave
Andres Lepik
6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
