Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Lead
Kinoafisha Films The Lead

The Lead

, 2024
The Lead
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Lead

Cast

Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Workman
Anna Begunova
Anna Begunova
Irina
Nil Bugayev
Nil Bugayev
Dima
Lada Churovskaya
Lada Churovskaya
Olga
Vladimir Danay
Mikhail
Irina Mazurkevich
Irina Mazurkevich
Irina's Mother
Director Yuliia Kolesnyk
Writer Alexander Rusakov
Composer Zatula Veronika
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget $1,000,000
Production Juice
Also known as
The Lead, Поводок

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more