Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Date of Birth
29 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Kulachnyy
(2025)
Tickets
5.6
Neposlushnaya
(2023)
5.3
Zoloto Umalty
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Western
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2019
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
Arsenev
Drama
2026, Russia
7.8
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
Comedy, Adventure
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Zoloto Umalty
Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
The Lead
The Lead
Drama
2024, Russia
5.6
Neposlushnaya
Neposlushnaya
Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
4.7
Podkidysh
Podkidysh
Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree