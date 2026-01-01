Menu
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov
Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov

Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov

Marat Tsjoelpanovitsj Abdrachimov

Date of Birth
29 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Arsenev
Drama 2026, Russia
Kulachnyy 7.8
Kulachnyy
Comedy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Zoloto Umalty 5.3
Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
The Lead
The Lead
Drama 2024, Russia
Neposlushnaya 5.6
Neposlushnaya
Romantic 2023, Russia
Podkidysh 4.7
Podkidysh
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
