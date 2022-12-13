Menu
Poster of Normal
1 poster
Normal

Normal

Normale 18+
Synopsis

14-year-old Lucie is a resourceful teenager who takes care of her loving yet unreliable father, William, who has multiple sclerosis. Whilst William hangs out in his wardrobe and devises pranks and jokes to make his daughter smile, Lucie tries her best at school while juggling a job in a sandwich shop and all the chores at home. Her vividly imaginative mind and the novel she is writing are her only distractions. But when a social worker is appointed to visit them, Lucie and William elaborate a complex plan to make social services believe they live a perfectly normal life.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 December 2022
Release date
5 April 2023 France TP
2 June 2023 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $83,630
Production Haut et Court, Page 1, Tarantula
Also known as
Normale, Einfach Normal, Normal, Normális, 大厅里的怪物
Director
Olivier Babinet
Cast
Benoit Poelvoorde
Benoit Poelvoorde
Justine Lacroix
Steve Tientcheu
Steve Tientcheu
Sofian Khammes
Sofian Khammes
Saadia Bentaïeb
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
