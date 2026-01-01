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Filmography
Candice Bouchet
Candice Bouchet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Candice Bouchet
Candice Bouchet
Candice Bouchet
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
(2026)
6.6
All to Play For
(2023)
6.3
The Apparition
(2018)
Filmography
Privilèges
Drama, Thriller
2026, France
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama
2026, France
6.6
All to Play For
Rien à perdre
Drama
2023, France
5.9
Normal
Normale
Comedy, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.1
En roue libre
En roue libre
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.3
The Apparition
L'apparition
Drama
2018, France
Show more
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