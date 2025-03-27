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Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
5.6
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
, 2025
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
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104
Not going
21
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5.6
Going
104
Not going
21
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Valentin Antsiferov
Lyosha
Yaroslav Mogilnikov
Kostya
Sergey Shakurov
Ded
Sofya Arzhanykh
Andrey Sokolov
Pavel Chinaryov
Shkurnyy
Oksana Bazilevich
Zaveduyushchaya domom prestarelykh
Boris Borisovitsj Dragiljov
Kollektor
Mikhail Ivanov
Arseniy
Veronika Levenets
Vadim Plyusnin
Assistent v komande Shkurnogo
Director
Natalia Akhmetova-Kalenova
Writer
Natalia Akhmetova-Kalenova
,
Aleksandr Arkhipov
,
Elena Fonfrovich
Composer
Konstantin Poznekov
,
Konstantin Poznekov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 May 2025
World premiere
27 March 2025
Release date
27 March 2025
Russia
КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross
$550,482
Production
Olimp
Also known as
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti, Жига. На полной скорости
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
26
votes
4.5
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3541
In the Action genre
774
In the Drama genre
1292
In films of Russia
602
In films of 2025
184
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Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
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Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
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