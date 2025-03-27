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Poster of Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
5.6
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
5.6

Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti

, 2025
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 104
Not going 21
Poster of Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
5.6
Going 104
Not going 21
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti - Trailer
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti  Trailer

Cast

Valentin Antsiferov
Valentin Antsiferov
Lyosha
Yaroslav Mogilnikov
Yaroslav Mogilnikov
Kostya
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Ded
Sofya Arzhanykh
Sofya Arzhanykh
Andrey Sokolov
Andrey Sokolov
Pavel Chinaryov
Pavel Chinaryov
Shkurnyy
Oksana Bazilevich
Oksana Bazilevich
Zaveduyushchaya domom prestarelykh
Boris Borisovitsj Dragiljov
Kollektor
Mikhail Ivanov
Arseniy
Veronika Levenets
Vadim Plyusnin
Assistent v komande Shkurnogo
Director Natalia Akhmetova-Kalenova
Writer Natalia Akhmetova-Kalenova, Aleksandr Arkhipov, Elena Fonfrovich
Composer Konstantin Poznekov, Konstantin Poznekov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 May 2025
World premiere 27 March 2025
Release date
27 March 2025 Russia КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross $550,482
Production Olimp
Also known as
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti, Жига. На полной скорости

Film rating

5.6
Rate 26 votes
4.5 IMDb
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In overall ranking  3541 In the Action genre  774 In the Drama genre  1292 In films of Russia  602 In films of 2025  184

Film Trailers

All trailers
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti - Trailer
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti Trailer
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti - Trailer
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti Trailer
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