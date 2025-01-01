Menu
The roar of powerful engines, custom cars with vibrant designs, insane speed, and the atmosphere of intense competition — that's what draws adrenaline lovers to racing films.

Five Thrilling Racing Films

Racers are often compared to real addicts: once you've crossed the finish line of a track, life will never be the same again. Everyone who has had the chance to dive into the atmosphere of risk, speed, sharp turns, and learn the importance of every fraction of a second — who has felt the wheels rush forward powered by a turbocharged engine — will never forget those sensations. Racing films are vivid, spectacular stories that showcase the world of auto competitions from the inside and keep you on edge until the very end.

“The Fast and the Furious”, 2001

 

On deserted highways, a gang of daring criminals targets truckers. Brian O’Conner, a young police officer and racing enthusiast, is given a crucial assignment. He must infiltrate the crew of Dominic Toretto — a local authority figure and famous street racer. Brian must gain his trust and find out how Dominic is linked to the robberies. Slowly, Brian uncovers the needed information — but Toretto’s crew becomes his family, where he feels at home.

 

The group of suspects becomes his closest friends, and he falls in love with Dominic's sister. Will the agent fulfill his duty or follow his heart?

 

“Born to Race”, 2011

 

Danny Krueger is a passionate racing fan who seems born to sit behind the wheel of a fast car. But one day, the seventeen-year-old gets into an accident. After a collision with a police car, he runs into serious trouble. The court sends Danny to live with his father — a former Nascar racer who fully supports his son’s passion.

 

He decides to help Danny prepare for a race where the young man must prove his skill to everyone.

 

“Los Angeles Dirt”, 2016

 

The main character, Ty Hargrove, lives in a remote Alabama town with his alcoholic father. The family barely scrapes by, but Ty refuses to settle for this life. The 20-year-old has a chance to change his destiny. He works hard at his uncle’s business and, in his free time, takes steady steps toward his goal — entering real races. Lurvy Wilson, his friend and partner, helps him build a race car. Ty challenges the local champion Snake. Things take an unexpected turn when Snake’s girlfriend falls for Hargrove.

 

Will the young and ambitious racer have enough confidence to win despite all the setbacks?

 

“Torque”, 2003

 

After six months in Thailand, Cary Ford returns to his hometown. He had reasons to leave, but he left one matter unresolved. He's planning to compete in a rally — and on the very first day, he clashes with the gang of his old enemy Trey.

 

On top of that, a gang led by James is hunting him, believing Cary stole their bikes, while federal agents suspect him of drug trafficking.

 

“Italian Race”, 2016

 

Seventeen-year-old Giulia has loved cars since childhood — it's in the blood of her racing family. She already competes in professional championships, and experts predict a bright future for her. But her father and mentor suddenly dies, leaving Giulia, her younger brother, huge debts, and many problems. If she doesn't win a high-stakes race with a worthy prize, her family will lose their home.

 

Giulia begins working hard on herself to achieve victory.

 

F1
F1
Sport 2025, USA
8.0
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
Zhiga. Na polnoy skorosti
Action, Drama 2025, Russia
5.0
Faster
Faster
Drama 2025, France
6.0
Weekend in Taipei
Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
6.0
Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation
Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation
Documentary 2024, France
6.0
Gran Turismo
Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
8.0
Rally Road Racers
Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
6.0
X-Treme Riders
X-Treme Riders
Action, Adventure, Crime 2023, Thailand
7.0
Fast & Furious 9
Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime 2021, USA
6.0
Na skorosti
Na skorosti
Sport, Comedy, Drama 2020, Russia
5.0
Lady Driver
Lady Driver
Sport 2020, USA
5.0
Asphalt Burning
Asphalt Burning
Action, Comedy 2020, Germany / Norway
5.0
Ford v Ferrari
Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
8.0
Ride Like a Girl
Ride Like a Girl
Sport, Biography, Drama 2019, Australia
6.0
Diablo
Diablo
Action 2019, Poland
3.0
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games
Animation, Children's 2018, Australia / Germany
6.0
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
7.0
Baby Driver
Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Cars 3
Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
7.0
The Mercy
The Mercy
Drama, Adventure 2017, Great Britain
6.0
Børning 2
Børning 2
Action 2016, Norway
6.0
Alabama Dirt / Burnout / L.A. Dirt
Alabama Dirt / Burnout / L.A. Dirt
Action, Drama, Romantic, Sport 2016, USA
5.0
Furious 7
Furious 7
Crime, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
7.0
Need for Speed
Need for Speed
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
7.0
Børning
Børning
Action, Comedy 2014, Norway
6.0
Red Dirt Rising
Red Dirt Rising
Drama 2014, USA
3.0
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious 6
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2013, USA
7.0
Rush
Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
8.0
Drive
Drive
Drama, Action 2011, USA
7.0
Fast Five
Fast Five
Action, Adventure 2011, USA
7.0
If speed, adrenaline, and high-stakes drama fuel your interest, be sure to explore the full list above - these racing films won’t let you hit the brakes.

