The roar of powerful engines, custom cars with vibrant designs, insane speed, and the atmosphere of intense competition — that's what draws adrenaline lovers to racing films.

Five Thrilling Racing Films

Racers are often compared to real addicts: once you've crossed the finish line of a track, life will never be the same again. Everyone who has had the chance to dive into the atmosphere of risk, speed, sharp turns, and learn the importance of every fraction of a second — who has felt the wheels rush forward powered by a turbocharged engine — will never forget those sensations. Racing films are vivid, spectacular stories that showcase the world of auto competitions from the inside and keep you on edge until the very end.

“The Fast and the Furious”, 2001

On deserted highways, a gang of daring criminals targets truckers. Brian O’Conner, a young police officer and racing enthusiast, is given a crucial assignment. He must infiltrate the crew of Dominic Toretto — a local authority figure and famous street racer. Brian must gain his trust and find out how Dominic is linked to the robberies. Slowly, Brian uncovers the needed information — but Toretto’s crew becomes his family, where he feels at home.

The group of suspects becomes his closest friends, and he falls in love with Dominic's sister. Will the agent fulfill his duty or follow his heart?

“Born to Race”, 2011

Danny Krueger is a passionate racing fan who seems born to sit behind the wheel of a fast car. But one day, the seventeen-year-old gets into an accident. After a collision with a police car, he runs into serious trouble. The court sends Danny to live with his father — a former Nascar racer who fully supports his son’s passion.

He decides to help Danny prepare for a race where the young man must prove his skill to everyone.

“Los Angeles Dirt”, 2016

The main character, Ty Hargrove, lives in a remote Alabama town with his alcoholic father. The family barely scrapes by, but Ty refuses to settle for this life. The 20-year-old has a chance to change his destiny. He works hard at his uncle’s business and, in his free time, takes steady steps toward his goal — entering real races. Lurvy Wilson, his friend and partner, helps him build a race car. Ty challenges the local champion Snake. Things take an unexpected turn when Snake’s girlfriend falls for Hargrove.

Will the young and ambitious racer have enough confidence to win despite all the setbacks?

“Torque”, 2003

After six months in Thailand, Cary Ford returns to his hometown. He had reasons to leave, but he left one matter unresolved. He's planning to compete in a rally — and on the very first day, he clashes with the gang of his old enemy Trey.

On top of that, a gang led by James is hunting him, believing Cary stole their bikes, while federal agents suspect him of drug trafficking.

“Italian Race”, 2016

Seventeen-year-old Giulia has loved cars since childhood — it's in the blood of her racing family. She already competes in professional championships, and experts predict a bright future for her. But her father and mentor suddenly dies, leaving Giulia, her younger brother, huge debts, and many problems. If she doesn't win a high-stakes race with a worthy prize, her family will lose their home.