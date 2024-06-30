Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Pale Horse
6.5
Pale Horse
, 2024
Pale Horse
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.5
Pale Horse
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Eileen Dietz
Alexandra Bard
Alexis Iacono
Sewell Whitney
Mark Carter
Brandon Van Vliet
Blake
Chris Connell
Clark
Tony T.L. Young
Waiter Gallery Party
Jimbo Barnett
Douglas
Perish Dignam
Sabian
Noel Jason Scott
Gallery patron
Alexandra Fritz
Ghoul of Eve
Jez Coxon
Detective Bowie
Director
Pearry Reginald Teo
Writer
Pearry Reginald Teo
,
Ryan Brookhart
,
S. Wayne Durham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2024
Online premiere
30 June 2024
World premiere
30 June 2024
Also known as
Pale Horse
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
4
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Pale Horse
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree