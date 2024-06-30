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Poster of Pale Horse
6.5
Pale Horse - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Pale Horse
6.5

Pale Horse

, 2024
Pale Horse
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pale Horse
6.5
Pale Horse - Trailer
Pale Horse  Trailer

Cast

Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Alexandra Bard
Alexis Iacono
Sewell Whitney
Sewell Whitney
Mark Carter
Brandon Van Vliet
Blake
Chris Connell
Clark
Tony T.L. Young
Waiter Gallery Party
Jimbo Barnett
Douglas
Perish Dignam
Sabian
Noel Jason Scott
Gallery patron
Alexandra Fritz
Ghoul of Eve
Jez Coxon
Detective Bowie
Director Pearry Reginald Teo
Writer Pearry Reginald Teo, Ryan Brookhart, S. Wayne Durham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 June 2024
World premiere 30 June 2024
Also known as
Pale Horse

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Pale Horse - Trailer
Pale Horse Trailer
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