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Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz Eileen Dietz
Kinoafisha Persons Eileen Dietz

Eileen Dietz

Eileen Dietz

Date of Birth
11 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Bloodthirst 6.7
Bloodthirst (2023)
Pale Horse 6.5
Pale Horse (2024)
Appetite for Sin 6.1
Appetite for Sin (2024)

Filmography

Pale Horse 6.5
Pale Horse Pale Horse
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Appetite for Sin 6.1
Appetite for Sin Appetite for Sin
Horror 2024, USA
The Fearway 4.8
The Fearway The Fearway
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Bloodthirst 6.7
Bloodthirst Bloodthirst
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Night of the Caregiver 4.8
Night of the Caregiver Night of the Caregiver
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Assent 3.4
The Assent The Assent
Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Lake Alice 3.7
Lake Alice Lake Alice
Horror 2017, USA
Fire Twister 2.6
Fire Twister Fire Twister
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
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