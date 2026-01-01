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About
Filmography
Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Eileen Dietz
Date of Birth
11 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Bloodthirst
(2023)
6.5
Pale Horse
(2024)
6.1
Appetite for Sin
(2024)
Filmography
6.5
Pale Horse
Pale Horse
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Appetite for Sin
Appetite for Sin
Horror
2024, USA
4.8
The Fearway
The Fearway
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
6.7
Bloodthirst
Bloodthirst
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Night of the Caregiver
Night of the Caregiver
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.4
The Assent
The Assent
Mystery, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Lake Alice
Lake Alice
Horror
2017, USA
2.6
Fire Twister
Fire Twister
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
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