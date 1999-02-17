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Filmography
Shirley Stoler
Shirley Stoler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shirley Stoler
Shirley Stoler
Shirley Stoler
Date of Birth
30 March 1929
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 February 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Deer Hunter
(1978)
7.7
Seven Beauties
(1975)
6.2
Frankenhooker
(1990)
Filmography
6.2
Frankenhooker
Frankenhooker
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
8.2
The Deer Hunter
The Deer Hunter
War, Drama
1978, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
Seven Beauties
Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War
1975, Italy
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