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Shirley Stoler Shirley Stoler
Kinoafisha Persons Shirley Stoler

Shirley Stoler

Shirley Stoler

Date of Birth
30 March 1929
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 February 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Deer Hunter 8.2
The Deer Hunter (1978)
Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties (1975)
Frankenhooker 6.2
Frankenhooker (1990)

Filmography

Frankenhooker 6.2
Frankenhooker Frankenhooker
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 1990, USA
The Deer Hunter 8.2
The Deer Hunter The Deer Hunter
War, Drama 1978, USA / Great Britain
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Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties Seven Beauties
Comedy, Drama, War 1975, Italy
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