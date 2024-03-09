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Poster of Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy
5.8
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy - Trailer season 1
Kinoafisha Films Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy
5.8

Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy

, 2024
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy
5.8
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy - Trailer season 1
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy  Trailer season 1

Synopsis

An ideal sports career is an Olympic champion, two-time world champion, three-time champion of Russia and Europe in ice dancing. But in January last year, a sudden illness almost took Roman Kostomarov's life. He was in a coma, doctors performed several operations on him and had to amputate his limbs. Forecasts for recovery were less than a percent. But he survived. Thanks to the love and support of his family and loved ones, he did not lose faith and embarked on the path of recovery. And 11 months later, Roman went back on the ice with his partner Tatyana Navka to perform their famous program "Carmen", which brought them an Olympic gold medal. He, like his hero bullfighter, was able to tame the disease and regain a full life.

Cast

Roman Kostomarov
Self
Tatiana Navka
Tatiana Navka
Self
Alexander Zhulin
Self
Ilia Averbukh
Ilia Averbukh
Self
Oksana Domnina
Oksana Domnina
Self
Maksim Allanazarov
Self - Interviewer
Maksim Staviskiy
Self
Elena Zui-Voitekhovskaya
Self
Director Mikhail Shchedrinsky
Writer Yuliya Lemark, Mikhail Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 March 2024
World premiere 9 March 2024
Release date
9 March 2024 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross $9,011
Production Reniksa
Also known as
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy, Роман Костомаров. Рождённый дважды

Film rating

5.8
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5.6 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

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Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy - Trailer season 1
Roman Kostomarov. Rozhdennyy dvazhdy Trailer season 1
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