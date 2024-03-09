An ideal sports career is an Olympic champion, two-time world champion, three-time champion of Russia and Europe in ice dancing. But in January last year, a sudden illness almost took Roman Kostomarov's life. He was in a coma, doctors performed several operations on him and had to amputate his limbs. Forecasts for recovery were less than a percent. But he survived. Thanks to the love and support of his family and loved ones, he did not lose faith and embarked on the path of recovery. And 11 months later, Roman went back on the ice with his partner Tatyana Navka to perform their famous program "Carmen", which brought them an Olympic gold medal. He, like his hero bullfighter, was able to tame the disease and regain a full life.