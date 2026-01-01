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2.7
Kinoafisha Films Büyü 3: Son Ayin
2.7

Büyü 3: Son Ayin

, 2026
Büyü 3: Son Ayin
Turkey / Horror
2.7

Cast

Kristine Kay Larsen
Sophia Matthias
Melih Ozkaya
John Philbin
Merve Sevin
Ece Su Uckan
Director Burak Çelik
Writer Alper Kivilcim, Servet Aksoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $550,000
Worldwide Gross $56,204
Production Aksoy Film, BMS Film
Also known as
Büyü 3: Son Ayin

Film rating

2.7
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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