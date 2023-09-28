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5.1
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Matusalén
5.1
Matusalén
, 2023
Matusalén
Spain / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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5.1
Synopsis
This is the story of a forty-something rapper considered a child by his parents and a grandfather by his classmates. He was sent to college to change and it was he, who changed everyone else. This is the story of - MATUSALÉN.
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Cast
Alberto San Juan
Jorge Sanz
Carlos Areces
Roberto Álamo
María Barranco
Charo
Antonio Resines
Emiliano
Adrián Lastra
Alicia Rubio
Miren Ibarguren
Amaia
Julián López
El Alber 'Elpho-K'
Emilio Buale Coka
Raul Cimas
Anselmo
Director
David Galán Galindo
Writer
David Galán Galindo
,
María José Moreno
,
Fernando Hernández Barral
Composer
Javier Colmen
,
Eric Cunningham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 September 2023
Release date
5 April 2024
Andorra
5 April 2024
Spain
12
Worldwide Gross
$285,229
Production
Amazon Prime Video, Enrique Cerezo Producciones Cinematográficas S.A., Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
Matusalén, Matusalen, Methuselah
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
12
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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