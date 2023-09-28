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Poster of Matusalén
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Matusalén
5.1

Matusalén

, 2023
Matusalén
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Matusalén
5.1

Synopsis

This is the story of a forty-something rapper considered a child by his parents and a grandfather by his classmates. He was sent to college to change and it was he, who changed everyone else. This is the story of - MATUSALÉN.

Cast

Alberto San Juan
Alberto San Juan
Jorge Sanz
Carlos Areces
Carlos Areces
Roberto Álamo
María Barranco
Charo
Antonio Resines
Emiliano
Adrián Lastra
Adrián Lastra
Alicia Rubio
Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren
Amaia
Julián López
El Alber 'Elpho-K'
Emilio Buale Coka
Raul Cimas
Anselmo
Director David Galán Galindo
Writer David Galán Galindo, María José Moreno, Fernando Hernández Barral
Composer Javier Colmen, Eric Cunningham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
5 April 2024 Andorra
5 April 2024 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $285,229
Production Amazon Prime Video, Enrique Cerezo Producciones Cinematográficas S.A., Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
Matusalén, Matusalen, Methuselah

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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