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Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren Miren Ibarguren
Kinoafisha Persons Miren Ibarguren

Miren Ibarguren

Miren Ibarguren

Date of Birth
23 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

You Keep the Kids 6.2
You Keep the Kids (2021)
El refugio atómico 6.1
El refugio atómico (2025)
El Test 5.8
El Test (2022)

Filmography

El refugio atómico 6.1
El refugio atómico
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Spain
Matusalén 5.1
Matusalén Matusalén
Comedy 2023, Spain
Todos mienten 5.8
Todos mienten
Drama, Thriller 2022, Spain
El Juego De Las Llaves 4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves El juego de las llaves
Comedy 2022, Spain
El Test 5.8
El Test El Test
Comedy 2022, Spain
You Keep the Kids 6.2
You Keep the Kids Mamá o papá
Comedy 2021, Spain
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