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Filmography
Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren
Miren Ibarguren
Date of Birth
23 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.2
You Keep the Kids
(2021)
6.1
El refugio atómico
(2025)
5.8
El Test
(2022)
Filmography
6.1
El refugio atómico
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
5.1
Matusalén
Matusalén
Comedy
2023, Spain
5.8
Todos mienten
Drama, Thriller
2022, Spain
4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves
El juego de las llaves
Comedy
2022, Spain
5.8
El Test
El Test
Comedy
2022, Spain
6.2
You Keep the Kids
Mamá o papá
Comedy
2021, Spain
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