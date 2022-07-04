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4.2
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Instant Karma
4.2
Instant Karma
, 2021
Instant Karma
USA / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
About
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4.2
Synopsis
A young man hits rock bottom as a ride share driver when his car breaks down, his life changes when he magically gets new things every day in his car. If he can only figure out what's causing it.
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Cast
Stew Jetson
Jeff
Samantha Belle
Samantha
Nancy Mercurio
Mary
Karl Haas
Harry
AC Larkin
Clint
Keegan Luther
Emilio
Timothy Valdisera
Chuck
Eddie Wockenfuss
Rider 8 Priest
Dan Weisgerber
Homeless man 2
Amanda Sophia Valdes
Sandy
Director
Mitesh Kumar Patel
Writer
Mitesh Kumar Patel
,
Scott Gore
,
Matt Midgette
Composer
Erick Del Aguila
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
4 July 2022
World premiere
4 July 2022
Production
Applied Art Productions
Also known as
Instant Karma
More
Film rating
4.2
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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