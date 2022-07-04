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Poster of Instant Karma
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Instant Karma
4.2

Instant Karma

, 2021
Instant Karma
USA / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Instant Karma
4.2

Synopsis

A young man hits rock bottom as a ride share driver when his car breaks down, his life changes when he magically gets new things every day in his car. If he can only figure out what's causing it.

Cast

Stew Jetson
Jeff
Samantha Belle
Samantha
Nancy Mercurio
Mary
Karl Haas
Harry
AC Larkin
Clint
Keegan Luther
Emilio
Timothy Valdisera
Chuck
Eddie Wockenfuss
Rider 8 Priest
Dan Weisgerber
Homeless man 2
Amanda Sophia Valdes
Sandy
Director Mitesh Kumar Patel
Writer Mitesh Kumar Patel, Scott Gore, Matt Midgette
Composer Erick Del Aguila
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 4 July 2022
World premiere 4 July 2022
Production Applied Art Productions
Also known as
Instant Karma

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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