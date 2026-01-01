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Mitesh Kumar Patel
Mitesh Kumar Patel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitesh Kumar Patel
Mitesh Kumar Patel
Mitesh Kumar Patel
Popular Films
4.5
Woman in the Maze
(2023)
4.2
Instant Karma
(2021)
Filmography
4.5
Woman in the Maze
Woman in the Maze
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Instant Karma
Instant Karma
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2021, USA
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