The Sunshine Boys
The Sunshine Boys Awards
Awards and nominations of The Sunshine Boys 1975
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
