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Poster of The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
7.9

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

, 2023
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
7.9

Synopsis

A nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

Cast

Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Red Death
Patrick Warburton
Patrick Warburton
Brock
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Ben
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Bobbi St. Simone
Nina Arianda
Nina Arianda
Mantilla
James Urbaniak
James Urbaniak
Dr. Venture
Charles Parnell
Jefferson Twilight
John Hodgman
Snoopy
Dana Snyder
Dana Snyder
The Alchemist
Jay Pharoah
Jay Pharoah
Nuno Blood
Doc Hammer
Christopher McCulloch
Director Christopher McCulloch
Writer Doc Hammer, Christopher McCulloch
Composer J.G. Thirlwell
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 July 2023
World premiere 21 July 2023
Production Astro Base Go!, Titmouse, Williams Street
Also known as
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Os Irmãos Aventura: O Filme, Los hermanos Venture: Radiante es la sangre del corazón del babuino, Venture Bros - Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
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