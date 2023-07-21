The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
, 2023
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
USA / Animation / 18+
7.9
Synopsis
A nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.
ProductionAstro Base Go!, Titmouse, Williams Street
Also known as
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Os Irmãos Aventura: O Filme, Los hermanos Venture: Radiante es la sangre del corazón del babuino, Venture Bros - Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart