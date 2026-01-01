Menu
Marco Treviño
Marco Treviño
Date of Birth
7 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Filmography
6
Love from 9 to 5
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Mexico
7.3
Pancho Villa: The Centaur of the North
Pancho Villa. El Centauro del Norte
Action, Adventure, Biography
2023, Mexico
4.6
Presencias
Presencias
Drama, Horror
2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
8.3
Hasta que te Conocí
Drama
2016, Mexico/Colombia
6.8
After Lucia
Después de Lucía
Drama
2012, France / Mexico
Watch trailer
4.1
2033
2033
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2009, Mexico
Watch trailer
