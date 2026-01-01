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Luis Mandoki
Luis Mandoki Luis Mandoki
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Mandoki

Luis Mandoki

Luis Mandoki

Date of Birth
17 August 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

City of Dreams 7.5
City of Dreams (2024)
White Palace 6.7
White Palace (1990)
When a Man Loves a Woman 6.6
When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
City of Dreams 7.5
City of Dreams City of Dreams
Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Mexico
Presencias 4.6
Presencias Presencias
Drama, Horror 2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
Angel Eyes 5.4
Angel Eyes Angel Eyes
Drama, Thriller, Romantic 2001, USA
Message in a Bottle 6.6
Message in a Bottle Message in a Bottle
Drama, Romantic 1999, USA
When a Man Loves a Woman 6.6
When a Man Loves a Woman When A Man Loves A Woman
Drama, Romantic 1994, USA
White Palace 6.7
White Palace White Palace
Drama, Romantic 1990, USA
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