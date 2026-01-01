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Luis Mandoki
Luis Mandoki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Mandoki
Luis Mandoki
Luis Mandoki
Date of Birth
17 August 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.5
City of Dreams
(2024)
6.7
White Palace
(1990)
6.6
When a Man Loves a Woman
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2001
1999
1994
1990
All
6
Films
6
Producer
2
Director
5
7.5
City of Dreams
City of Dreams
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA / Mexico
4.6
Presencias
Presencias
Drama, Horror
2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.4
Angel Eyes
Angel Eyes
Drama, Thriller, Romantic
2001, USA
6.6
Message in a Bottle
Message in a Bottle
Drama, Romantic
1999, USA
6.6
When a Man Loves a Woman
When A Man Loves A Woman
Drama, Romantic
1994, USA
6.7
White Palace
White Palace
Drama, Romantic
1990, USA
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