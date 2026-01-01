Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Norma Pablo
Norma Pablo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norma Pablo
Norma Pablo
Norma Pablo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
(2021)
7.3
Dead Man's Switch
(2024)
6.8
Heroic
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
Dead Man's Switch
Arillo de hombre muerto
Drama
2024, Mexico
6.8
Heroic
Heroico
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Mexico / Sweden
4.6
Presencias
Presencias
Drama, Horror
2022, Mexico
Watch trailer
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
Noche de fuego
Drama
2021, Mexico / Germany / Brazil / Qatar
Watch trailer
6.7
Lucifer
Lucifer
Drama
2014, Mexico / Belgium
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree