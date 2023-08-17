Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
5.8
IMDb Rating: 3.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
Frankenstein’s secrets did not die with him. As graves are torn up and patience disappear from asylum, William Browning sets out to find who stole his father’s body - and finds horrors close to home as his mother descends into madness.
Expand
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 February 2024
World premiere
17 August 2023
Release date
27 November 2025
Russia
World Pictures
17 August 2023
Azerbaijan
17 August 2023
Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Kyrgyzstan
17 August 2023
Moldova
17 August 2023
Tajikistan
17 August 2023
Uzbekistan
Production
Head Gear Films, M and M Film Productions, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Frankenstein: Legacy, Франкенштейн: Наследие
Director
Paul Dudbridge
Cast
Michelle Ryan
Juliet Aubrey
Philip Martin Brown
Katie Sheridan
Matt Barber
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
Rate
12
votes
3.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree