Poster of Frankenstein: Legacy
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Frankenstein: Legacy

Frankenstein: Legacy

Frankenstein: Legacy
Synopsis

Frankenstein’s secrets did not die with him. As graves are torn up and patience disappear from asylum, William Browning sets out to find who stole his father’s body - and finds horrors close to home as his mother descends into madness.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 February 2024
World premiere 17 August 2023
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia World Pictures
17 August 2023 Azerbaijan
17 August 2023 Bulgaria
17 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
17 August 2023 Moldova
17 August 2023 Tajikistan
17 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Production Head Gear Films, M and M Film Productions, Metrol Technology
Also known as
Frankenstein: Legacy, Франкенштейн: Наследие
Director
Paul Dudbridge
Cast
Michelle Ryan
Juliet Aubrey
Philip Martin Brown
Katie Sheridan
Matt Barber
Cast and Crew

Film rating

