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Matt Barber
Matt Barber Matt Barber
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Barber

Matt Barber

Matt Barber

Date of Birth
26 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Frankenstein: Legacy 5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy (2023)
The Sonata 4.8
The Sonata (2018)
Dagr 4.4
Dagr (2024)

Filmography

Dagr 4.4
Dagr Dagr
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Frankenstein: Legacy 5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy Frankenstein: Legacy
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Sonata 4.8
The Sonata The Sonata
Thriller, Mystery 2018, France / Great Britain / Russia
Watch trailer
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