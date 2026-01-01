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Filmography
Matt Barber
Matt Barber
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Barber
Matt Barber
Matt Barber
Date of Birth
26 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy
(2023)
4.8
The Sonata
(2018)
4.4
Dagr
(2024)
Filmography
4.4
Dagr
Dagr
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
The Sonata
The Sonata
Thriller, Mystery
2018, France / Great Britain / Russia
Watch trailer
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