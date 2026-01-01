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Filmography
Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan
Date of Birth
22 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Doctor Who
(2005)
7.9
Merlin
(2008)
7.1
Cashback
(2006)
Filmography
5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
Cockneys vs Zombies
Cockneys vs Zombies
Horror, Action, Comedy
2012, Great Britain
6.6
Cleanskin
Cleanskin
Thriller
2011, Great Britain
5.4
Love's Kitchen
Love's Kitchen
Romantic
2011, Great Britain
7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy
2008, Great Britain
5.7
I Want Candy
I Want Candy
Comedy
2007, Great Britain
7.1
Cashback
Cashback
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2006, Great Britain
8.3
Doctor Who
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2005, Great Britain
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