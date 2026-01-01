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Michelle Ryan
Michelle Ryan Michelle Ryan
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Ryan

Michelle Ryan

Michelle Ryan

Date of Birth
22 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Doctor Who 8.3
Doctor Who (2005)
Merlin 7.9
Merlin (2008)
Cashback 7.1
Cashback (2006)

Filmography

Frankenstein: Legacy 5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy Frankenstein: Legacy
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Cockneys vs Zombies 5.9
Cockneys vs Zombies Cockneys vs Zombies
Horror, Action, Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Cleanskin 6.6
Cleanskin Cleanskin
Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Love's Kitchen 5.4
Love's Kitchen Love's Kitchen
Romantic 2011, Great Britain
Merlin 7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy 2008, Great Britain
I Want Candy 5.7
I Want Candy I Want Candy
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Cashback 7.1
Cashback Cashback
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2006, Great Britain
Doctor Who 8.3
Doctor Who
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, Great Britain
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