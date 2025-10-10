Film Reviews
As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.
|19 February 2026
|Argentina
|19 February 2026
|Brazil
|5 February 2026
|Croatia
|20 February 2026
|Finland
|25 February 2026
|France
|12 March 2026
|Germany
|30 January 2026
|Great Britain
|19 February 2026
|Iceland
|Unrated
|26 February 2026
|Israel
|2 April 2026
|Italy
|6 February 2026
|Latvia
|16+
|20 February 2026
|Lithuania
|6 February 2026
|South Africa
|16
|20 February 2026
|Turkey
|19 December 2025
|USA