Is This Thing On?

Is This Thing On?

Is This Thing On? 18+
Synopsis

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

Is This Thing On?  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
19 February 2026 Argentina
19 February 2026 Brazil
5 February 2026 Croatia
20 February 2026 Finland
25 February 2026 France
12 March 2026 Germany
30 January 2026 Great Britain
19 February 2026 Iceland Unrated
26 February 2026 Israel
2 April 2026 Italy
6 February 2026 Latvia 16+
20 February 2026 Lithuania
6 February 2026 South Africa 16
20 February 2026 Turkey
19 December 2025 USA
Worldwide Gross $641,747
Production Archery Pictures, Electric Avenue, Kris Thykier
Also known as
Is This Thing On?, ¿Está funcionando esto?, Isso Ainda Está de Pé?, Kas see ikka töötab, Sesim Geliyor Mu?, Sin conexión, Эта штука работает?
Director
Bradley Cooper
Cast
Will Arnett
Bradley Cooper
Laura Dern
Sean Hayes
Amy Sedaris
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Is This Thing On? Trailer
