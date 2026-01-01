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Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Date of Birth
21 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Village of Endicott, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
The Mandalorian
(2019)
8.7
BoJack Horseman
(2014)
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
Filmography
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
5.9
Office Romance
Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Smurfs Movie
Smurfs
Musical
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Is This Thing On?
Is This Thing On?
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Fantasmas
Comedy
2024, USA
6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama
2024, USA
Show more
News about Amy Sedaris’s private life
Bradley Cooper Reunites 'Maestro' Team and Fresh Comedy Talent in New Searchlight Film Featuring NFL Star Peyton Manning
Rihanna Steps Into Her 'Blue Era' as Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie
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