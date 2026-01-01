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Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris Amy Sedaris
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris

Date of Birth
21 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Village of Endicott, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian (2019)
BoJack Horseman 8.7
BoJack Horseman (2014)
The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)

Filmography

Kevin
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure 2026, USA
Office Romance 5.9
Office Romance Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Smurfs Movie 5.5
The Smurfs Movie Smurfs
Musical 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Is This Thing On? 6.3
Is This Thing On? Is This Thing On?
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Pout-Pout Fish 6.4
The Pout-Pout Fish The Pout-Pout Fish
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Fantasmas 6.8
Fantasmas
Comedy 2024, USA
Doctor Odyssey 6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama 2024, USA
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News about Amy Sedaris’s private life
Legion-media — still from the movie 'Is This Thing On?' (2025)
Bradley Cooper Reunites 'Maestro' Team and Fresh Comedy Talent in New Searchlight Film Featuring NFL Star Peyton Manning
Rihanna
Rihanna Steps Into Her 'Blue Era' as Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie
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