Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Europeans The Europeans Awards

Awards and nominations of The Europeans 1979

Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1979 Cannes Film Festival 1979
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more