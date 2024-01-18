Characters from very different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they're travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. When the airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket, a nightmare fight for survival ensues with the air supply running out and dangers creeping in from all sides.
|18 January 2024
|Russia
|Наше кино
|18 January 2024
|Azerbaijan
|7 March 2024
|Brazil
|16 February 2024
|Bulgaria
|14 March 2024
|Dominican Republic
|2 February 2024
|Indonesia
|17+
|25 April 2024
|Israel
|18 January 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|18 January 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|16+
|7 March 2024
|Mexico
|C
|16 February 2024
|Moldova
|14 March 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|18 January 2024
|Singapore
|NC16
|12 February 2024
|Spain
|16
|16 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|14 March 2024
|Thailand
|13
|26 January 2024
|Turkey
|16+
|18 January 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|18 January 2024
|Uzbekistan
|26 January 2024
|Viet Nam