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Poster of No Way Up
6.3
No Way Up - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films No Way Up
6.3

No Way Up

, 2023
No Way Up
USA / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of No Way Up
6.3
No Way Up - Dubbed trailer
No Way Up  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Characters from very different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they're travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. When the airliner comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket, a nightmare fight for survival ensues with the air supply running out and dangers creeping in from all sides.

Cast

Phyllis Logan
Phyllis Logan
Mardy 'Nana'
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney
Brandon
William Attenborough
William Attenborough
Kyle
James Carroll Jordan
James Carroll Jordan
Hank
Jeremias Amoore
Jeremias Amoore
Jed
Sophie McIntosh
Ava
Grace Nettle
Rosa
Carlos Agualusa
Check-In Officer
Manuel Pacific
Danilo
Peppijna Dalli
Madison
Director Claudio Fäh
Writer Andy Mayson
Composer Andy Gray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 February 2024
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
18 January 2024 Russia Наше кино
18 January 2024 Azerbaijan
7 March 2024 Brazil
16 February 2024 Bulgaria
14 March 2024 Dominican Republic
2 February 2024 Indonesia 17+
25 April 2024 Israel
18 January 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
18 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
7 March 2024 Mexico C
16 February 2024 Moldova
14 March 2024 Netherlands 16
18 January 2024 Singapore NC16
12 February 2024 Spain 16
16 February 2024 Tajikistan
14 March 2024 Thailand 13
26 January 2024 Turkey 16+
18 January 2024 UAE TBC
18 January 2024 Uzbekistan
26 January 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $3,552,126
Production Altitude Film Entertainment, Hyprr Films, Ingenious Media
Also known as
No Way Up, Atrapados en lo profundo, Из глубины, Atrapados en el abismo, Bez paniki, Çıkış Yok, Desespero Profundo, Malkodet Ba'Ma'amakim, Na hladinu, No Way Up - Sem Saída, No Way Up: Senza via di uscita, Pole pääsu, Veszélyzóna, Vòng Vây Cá Mập, エアロック 海底緊急避難所, 无路可逃, 深渊鲨难, Nincs út felfelé, אין דרך למעלה

Film rating

6.3
Rate 44 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3022 In the Action genre  681 In the Adventure genre  573 In the Drama genre  1189 In films of USA  1828 In films of 2023  191
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
No Way Up - Dubbed trailer
No Way Up Dubbed trailer
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