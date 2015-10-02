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Poster of The Devout
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Devout
6.9

The Devout

, 2015
The Devout
Canada / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of The Devout
6.9

Synopsis

A story about the power of belief, The Devout follows Darryl Eckford during trying times: his 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, has terminal cancer with weeks to live. Abigail is obsessed with space, and she talks with extraordinary detail of the Apollo 1 space mission. After she admits her former name, Darryl researches the space mission and finds inexplicable coincidences. A devout Christian, Darryl faces a crisis of faith when he begins to believe that his daughter was an astronaut in a former life. This newfound belief instills hope in Darryl, because, if his daughter has lived before, she will live again. He must face his wife, community and his own faith as he seeks out truth, because, if his daughter has lived before, she will live again. Its intriguing story and meticulous direction from Connor Gaston makes The Devout one of the most impressive Canadian independent films of the year.

Cast

Charlie Carrick
Charlie Carrick
Darryl
Ali Liebert
Ali Liebert
Jan
Gabrielle Rose
Gabrielle Rose
Ava
Olivia Martin
Abigail
David Nykl
Dr. Fisher
Ryan McDonell
Mitch
Michael St. John Smith
William
Kevin Kerr
Pastor John
Curran Dobbs
Burt
John Emmet Tracy
John Emmet Tracy
Edward R. Jones
Director Connor Gaston
Writer Connor Gaston
Composer Gilles Maillet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 30 April 2022
World premiere 2 October 2015
Release date
2 October 2015 Canada 14A
Production Clownbog Studios, Devout Productions, Hoggwild Films
Also known as
The Devout

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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