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Ali Liebert
Ali Liebert Ali Liebert
Kinoafisha Persons Ali Liebert

Ali Liebert

Ali Liebert

Date of Birth
20 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Wonder 8.0
Wonder (2017)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Family Law 7.2
Family Law (2021)

Filmography

Love of the Irish 6.5
Love of the Irish Love of the Irish
Romantic 2025, Ireland / USA
The Christmas Baby 5.9
The Christmas Baby The Christmas Baby
Comedy 2025, USA
6.6
Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane
Drama 2024, USA
Friends & Family Christmas 6.4
Friends & Family Christmas Friends & Family Christmas
Romantic 2023, USA
Christmas in Notting Hill 6.2
Christmas in Notting Hill Christmas in Notting Hill
Romantic 2023, Ireland / Great Britain
Family Law 7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family 2021, Canada
6.2
Spotlight on Christmas Spotlight on Christmas
Drama, Romantic 2020, Canada
Watch trailer
A Storybook Christmas 6.6
A Storybook Christmas A Storybook Christmas
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Canada
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