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Filmography
Ali Liebert
Ali Liebert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ali Liebert
Ali Liebert
Ali Liebert
Date of Birth
20 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Wonder
(2017)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.2
Family Law
(2021)
Filmography
6.5
Love of the Irish
Love of the Irish
Romantic
2025, Ireland / USA
5.9
The Christmas Baby
The Christmas Baby
Comedy
2025, USA
6.6
Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane
Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane
Drama
2024, USA
6.4
Friends & Family Christmas
Friends & Family Christmas
Romantic
2023, USA
6.2
Christmas in Notting Hill
Christmas in Notting Hill
Romantic
2023, Ireland / Great Britain
7.2
Family Law
Drama, Family
2021, Canada
6.2
Spotlight on Christmas
Spotlight on Christmas
Drama, Romantic
2020, Canada
Watch trailer
6.6
A Storybook Christmas
A Storybook Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Canada
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