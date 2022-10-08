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Poster of Neneh Superstar
5.1
Neneh Superstar - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Neneh Superstar
5.1

Neneh Superstar

, 2022
Neneh Superstar
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Neneh Superstar
5.1
Neneh Superstar - Dubbed trailer
Neneh Superstar  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts to escape from her condition and be accepted by the director of the school, Marianne Belage, the guarantor of traditions and the bearer of a secret that links her to the little ballerina.

Cast

Oumy Bruni Garrel
Oumy Bruni Garrel
Neneh-Fanta Gnaoré
Maïwenn
Maïwenn
Myriam Bel-Hadj, dite Marianne Belage
Steve Tientcheu
Steve Tientcheu
Fred Gnaoré
Cédric Kahn
Cédric Kahn
Jean-Claude Kahane
Aïssa Maïga
Aïssa Maïga
Martine Gnaoré
Alexandre Steiger
Alexandre Boucher
Richard Sammel
Victor Max
Nathalie Richard
Nathalie Richard
Jeanne-Marie Meursault
Ilona Grimaudo
Ilonna
Gloria-Divine Sazi
Gloria
Director Ramzi Ben Sliman
Writer Ramzi Ben Sliman
Composer Jean-Bohémond Leguay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 April 2023
World premiere 8 October 2022
Release date
2 March 2023 Russia RWV Film
29 September 2023 Azerbaijan
29 September 2023 Bulgaria
25 January 2023 France
6 April 2023 Germany 6
30 March 2023 Israel All
29 September 2023 Poland
29 September 2023 Tajikistan
Worldwide Gross $455,741
Production Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma, France Télévisions
Also known as
Neneh Superstar, Neneh, a szupersztár, Neneh: Gwiazda baletu, Súper bailarina, Принцесса балета, 黑舞士

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Neneh Superstar - Dubbed trailer
Neneh Superstar Dubbed trailer
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