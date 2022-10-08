Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts to escape from her condition and be accepted by the director of the school, Marianne Belage, the guarantor of traditions and the bearer of a secret that links her to the little ballerina.
|2 March 2023
|Russia
|RWV Film
|29 September 2023
|Azerbaijan
|29 September 2023
|Bulgaria
|25 January 2023
|France
|6 April 2023
|Germany
|6
|30 March 2023
|Israel
|All
|29 September 2023
|Poland
|29 September 2023
|Tajikistan