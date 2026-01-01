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Yan Yikuan Yan Yikuan
Kinoafisha Persons Yan Yikuan

Yan Yikuan

Yan Yikuan

Date of Birth
24 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pursuit of Jade 9.2
Pursuit of Jade (2026)
The Hidden Soldier 6.2
The Hidden Soldier (2017)
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom 5.3
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom (2014)

Filmography

Pursuit of Jade 9.2
Pursuit of Jade
Romantic, Drama, 2026, China
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, China
The Hidden Soldier 6.3
The Hidden Soldier Feng huo fang fei
History, Romantic, War 2017, China
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom 5.3
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom Bai fa mo nu zhuan zhi ming yue tian guo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2014, China
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