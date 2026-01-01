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Filmography
Yan Yikuan
Yan Yikuan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yan Yikuan
Yan Yikuan
Yan Yikuan
Date of Birth
24 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.2
Pursuit of Jade
(2026)
6.2
The Hidden Soldier
(2017)
5.3
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom
(2014)
Filmography
9.2
Pursuit of Jade
Romantic, Drama,
2026, China
The Seven Relics of ill Omen
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, China
6.3
The Hidden Soldier
Feng huo fang fei
History, Romantic, War
2017, China
5.3
The White Haired Witch of Lunar Kingdom
Bai fa mo nu zhuan zhi ming yue tian guo
Action, Adventure, Drama
2014, China
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