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Poster of Veera Simha Reddy
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Veera Simha Reddy
5.7

Veera Simha Reddy

, 2023
Veera Simha Reddy
India / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Veera Simha Reddy
5.7

Synopsis

The father of Veera Simha Reddy is a revered man in a village and his son Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA.When his father gets killed in the village politics, Bala Simha returns to India and takes revenge on who killed his father.

Cast

Nandamuri Balakrishna
Jai Simha Reddy
Shruti Haasan
Isha
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Bhanumathi
Honey Rose
Pulicherla Meenakshi
Duniya Vijay
Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy
Lal
Siddhappa
Easwari Rao
Siddhappa's Wife
Naveen Chandra
Shekhar
Brahmanandam
Ismail
Archana Ananth
Isha's Mother
Director Gopichand Malineni
Writer Sai Madhav Burra, Gopichand Malineni, Srikanth Nimmagadda
Composer S. Thaman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 February 2023
World premiere 12 January 2023
Release date
12 January 2023 India UA
12 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $290,134
Production Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
Veera Simha Reddy, God of Masses, NBK107, Untitled Gopichand Malineni Film, VeeraSimhaReddy, #NBK 107, వీర సింహా రెడ్డి, NBK 107, వీరసింహా రెడ్డి, VeeraSimha Reddy

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 6 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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