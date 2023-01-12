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Veera Simha Reddy
5.7
Veera Simha Reddy
, 2023
Veera Simha Reddy
India / Action, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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5.7
Synopsis
The father of Veera Simha Reddy is a revered man in a village and his son Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA.When his father gets killed in the village politics, Bala Simha returns to India and takes revenge on who killed his father.
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Cast
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Jai Simha Reddy
Shruti Haasan
Isha
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Bhanumathi
Honey Rose
Pulicherla Meenakshi
Duniya Vijay
Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy
Lal
Siddhappa
Easwari Rao
Siddhappa's Wife
Naveen Chandra
Shekhar
Brahmanandam
Ismail
Archana Ananth
Isha's Mother
Director
Gopichand Malineni
Writer
Sai Madhav Burra
,
Gopichand Malineni
,
Srikanth Nimmagadda
Composer
S. Thaman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 43 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
24 February 2023
World premiere
12 January 2023
Release date
12 January 2023
India
UA
12 January 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$290,134
Production
Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
Veera Simha Reddy, God of Masses, NBK107, Untitled Gopichand Malineni Film, VeeraSimhaReddy, #NBK 107, వీర సింహా రెడ్డి, NBK 107, వీరసింహా రెడ్డి, VeeraSimha Reddy
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 6 January 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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