Kinoafisha Films Burn All My Letters

Burn All My Letters

Bränn alla mina brev 18+
Synopsis

The film’s story is based on Swedish author Alex Schulman’s successful novel of the same name, and is inspired by true events. It revolves around Karin Stolpe’s complex relationship with her husband Sven Stolpe and her passionate love affair with Olof Lagercrantz which starts in the 1930s. The film shows the impact of passion, jealousy and anger across 70 years, involving different generations.
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 September 2025
World premiere 23 September 2022
Release date
2 February 2023 Russia Русский репортаж
19 January 2023 Czechia 15+
23 December 2022 Finland 12
5 May 2023 Lithuania
23 September 2022 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $22,189
Production SF Studios, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television (SVT)
Also known as
Bränn alla mina brev, Burn All My Letters, Brænd alle mine breve, Brenn alle mine brev, Põleta kõik mu kirjad, Polta nämä kirjeet, Queime Todas Minhas Cartas, Spal wszystkie moje listy, Tüm Mektuplarımı Yak, Сожги все мои письма, 烧掉我所有的信
Director
Björn Runge
Björn Runge
Cast
Asta Kamma August
Asta Kamma August
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard
Gustav Lindh
Gustav Lindh
Marika Lindström
Marika Lindström
Sonja Richter
Sonja Richter
Film Reviews
lifeinna89 19 September 2025, 15:36
Красиво и качественно снятый фильм
