The film’s story is based on Swedish author Alex Schulman’s successful novel of the same name, and is inspired by true events. It revolves around Karin Stolpe’s complex relationship with her husband Sven Stolpe and her passionate love affair with Olof Lagercrantz which starts in the 1930s. The film shows the impact of passion, jealousy and anger across 70 years, involving different generations.
ProductionSF Studios, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television (SVT)
Also known as
Bränn alla mina brev, Burn All My Letters, Brænd alle mine breve, Brenn alle mine brev, Põleta kõik mu kirjad, Polta nämä kirjeet, Queime Todas Minhas Cartas, Spal wszystkie moje listy, Tüm Mektuplarımı Yak, Сожги все мои письма, 烧掉我所有的信