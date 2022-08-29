Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
2 September 2022
World premiere
29 August 2022
Release date
|12 November 2022
|Estonia
|
|
|16 September 2022
|Latvia
|
|12+
|28 October 2022
|Lithuania
|
|
|2 September 2022
|Portugal
|
|M/14
|2 March 2023
|South Korea
|
|15
|16 February 2023
|Spain
|
|16
Worldwide Gross
$8,566
Production
Stigma Films, Allfilm, Fields Park Media Partners
Also known as
Burial, Matmine, Burial - Die Leiche des Führers, Los restos de Hitler, O Enterro, Svarbus krovinys, Погребение