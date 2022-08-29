Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Burial
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Burial

Burial

Burial 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 September 2022
World premiere 29 August 2022
Release date
12 November 2022 Estonia
16 September 2022 Latvia 12+
28 October 2022 Lithuania
2 September 2022 Portugal M/14
2 March 2023 South Korea 15
16 February 2023 Spain 16
Worldwide Gross $8,566
Production Stigma Films, Allfilm, Fields Park Media Partners
Also known as
Burial, Matmine, Burial - Die Leiche des Führers, Los restos de Hitler, O Enterro, Svarbus krovinys, Погребение
Director
Ben Parker
Cast
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Tom Felton
Tom Felton
Charlotte Vega
Charlotte Vega
Barry Ward
Barry Ward
Bill Milner
Bill Milner
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Burial
Name Me 6.3
Name Me (2014)
Message from the King 6.4
Message from the King (2016)
The Apparition 5.4
The Apparition (2012)
Stratton 4.8
Stratton (2016)
Wrong Turn: The Foundation 6.5
Wrong Turn: The Foundation (2021)
The Lodgers 4.8
The Lodgers (2017)
Locke 7.0
Locke (2014)
The Disappeared 5.9
The Disappeared (2008)
Mosquito State 5.1
Mosquito State (2020)
Maze 5.9
Maze (2017)
Anthropoid 7.4
Anthropoid (2016)
In Secret 6.4
In Secret (2013)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 16 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more