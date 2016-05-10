Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Message from the King
Poster of Message from the King
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Message from the King

Message from the King

Message from the King 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A mysterious outsider named Jacob King from South Africa arrives in Los Angeles to avenge his younger sister's death.
Message from the King - trailer с закадровым переводом
Message from the King  trailer с закадровым переводом
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 4 August 2017
World premiere 10 May 2016
Release date
8 September 2016 Russia 16+
10 May 2016 France
8 September 2016 Kazakhstan
8 September 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $315,132
Production Backup Media, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Message from the King, King: Uma História de Vingança, King: Una historia de venganza, Kralın Mesajı, Kuninkaan viesti, Thông Điệp Từ Nhà Vua, Κινγκ: Μια ιστορία εκδίκησης, Порука од Кинга, Послание от Кинга, Послание от краля, キングのメッセージ, 金恩的訊息
Director
Fabrice Du Welz
Fabrice Du Welz
Cast
Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer
Luke Evans
Luke Evans
Tom Felton
Tom Felton
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Natalie Martinez
Natalie Martinez
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Message from the King
Colt 45 5.8
Colt 45 (2014)
Triple 9 6.9
Triple 9 (2015)
The Kill Hole 4.2
The Kill Hole (2012)
Ride Like a Girl 6.9
Ride Like a Girl (2019)
21 Bridges 7.2
21 Bridges (2019)
Point Blank 5.7
Point Blank (2019)
The Outsider 6.4
The Outsider (2018)
Marshall 7.3
Marshall (2017)
Small Crimes 5.8
Small Crimes (2017)
Get on Up 7.1
Get on Up (2014)
Adoration 6.2
Adoration (2019)
Burial 5.8
Burial (2022)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[first lines]
Woman [on voice message, crying] Jacob, it's Bianca. I'm in trouble. I need your help, please. I have something they want. Jacob, I don't know what to do. Please, call me.
Film Trailers All trailers
Message from the King - trailer с закадровым переводом
Message from the King Trailer с закадровым переводом
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more