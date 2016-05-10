Menu
Message from the King
Message from the King
Message from the King
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
A mysterious outsider named Jacob King from South Africa arrives in Los Angeles to avenge his younger sister's death.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
4 August 2017
World premiere
10 May 2016
Release date
8 September 2016
Russia
16+
10 May 2016
France
8 September 2016
Kazakhstan
8 September 2016
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$315,132
Production
Backup Media, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Message from the King, King: Uma História de Vingança, King: Una historia de venganza, Kralın Mesajı, Kuninkaan viesti, Thông Điệp Từ Nhà Vua, Κινγκ: Μια ιστορία εκδίκησης, Порука од Кинга, Послание от Кинга, Послание от краля, キングのメッセージ, 金恩的訊息
Director
Fabrice Du Welz
Cast
Teresa Palmer
Luke Evans
Tom Felton
Chadwick Boseman
Natalie Martinez
Quotes
[first lines]
Woman
[on voice message, crying] Jacob, it's Bianca. I'm in trouble. I need your help, please. I have something they want. Jacob, I don't know what to do. Please, call me.
