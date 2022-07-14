Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Comedy
Bisharashki
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
14 July 2022
Release date
14 July 2022
Kazakhstan
12+
Also known as
Bisharashki, Бишарашки
Director
Darhan Sarkenov
Cast
Asel Sagatova
Zhan Bayzhanbaev
Adina Bazhan
Isbek Abilmazhinov
Kuandyk Shakirzhanov
Cast and Crew
6.6
6.3
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Асель Чокайбаева
28 July 2022, 18:09
У нас в Казахстане есть другие актеры? Неужели нельзя привлечь молодых перспективных актеров
aikyn17012008
26 July 2022, 14:52
Крутой казахски фильм
