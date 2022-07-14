Menu
Poster of Bisharashki
Poster of Bisharashki
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki

Bisharashki

Bisharashki 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Bisharashki - trailer
Bisharashki  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 July 2022
Release date
14 July 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
Also known as
Bisharashki, Бишарашки
Director
Darhan Sarkenov
Cast
Asel Sagatova
Asel Sagatova
Zhan Bayzhanbaev
Adina Bazhan
Isbek Abilmazhinov
Kuandyk Shakirzhanov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Rate 13 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Асель Чокайбаева 28 July 2022, 18:09
У нас в Казахстане есть другие актеры? Неужели нельзя привлечь молодых перспективных актеров
aikyn17012008 26 July 2022, 14:52
Крутой казахски фильм
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Bisharashki - trailer
Bisharashki Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
