About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Moya bolshaya kazahskaya semya
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
23 December 2021
Release date
23 December 2021
Kazakhstan
6+
Director
Alen Niyazbekov
Cast
Shynar Askarova
Asel Sadvakasova
Dina Tasbulatova
Kuandyk Shakirzhanov
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
diasamantaev148
30 December 2021, 18:41
Хороший Семейный Фильм
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
