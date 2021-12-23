Menu
Poster of Moya bolshaya kazahskaya semya
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Moya bolshaya kazahskaya semya

Moya bolshaya kazahskaya semya

18+
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 December 2021
Release date
23 December 2021 Kazakhstan 6+
Director
Alen Niyazbekov
Cast
Shynar Askarova
Asel Sadvakasova
Dina Tasbulatova
Kuandyk Shakirzhanov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
diasamantaev148 30 December 2021, 18:41
Хороший Семейный Фильм
