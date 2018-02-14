Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Kanikuly v Tailande
5.4
Kanikuly v Tailande
, 2018
Kanikuly v Tailande
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
5.4
Kanikuly v Tailande
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Nurlan Koyanbayev
Kuanysh Zhylzhaksynov
Zhan Baizhanbayev
Alisher Utev
Director
Alen Niyazbekov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
14 February 2018
Release date
14 February 2018
Kazakhstan
Production
KazTeleProduct
Also known as
Kanikuly v Tailande, Каникулы в Тайланде
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
11
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Kanikuly v Tailande
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Kanikuly v Tailande
Kazakh Business in Korea
Comedy
2019, Kazakhstan
5.0
Moya bolshaya kazahskaya semya
Comedy
2021, Kazakhstan
0.0
Kazakh Business in Africa
Comedy
2018, Kazakhstan
5.0
Kazakh Business in America
Comedy
2017, Kazakhstan
6.0
Kazakh Business in Turkey
Comedy
2021, Kazakhstan
7.0
Dnevnik Bezumnoy zhenschiny (s kazahskimi subtitrami)
Comedy
2019, Kazakhstan
0.0
Kushik kuda – Kvartiranty
Comedy
2022, Kazakhstan
0.0
Kazahi protiv prischel'tsev
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Kazakhstan
6.0
Bisharashki
Comedy
2022, Kazakhstan
6.0
Akim
Comedy
2019, Kazakhstan
6.0
Zhena - ne stena
Comedy
2018, Kazakhstan
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree