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Poster of Kanikuly v Tailande
5.4
Kanikuly v Tailande - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kanikuly v Tailande
5.4

Kanikuly v Tailande

, 2018
Kanikuly v Tailande
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kanikuly v Tailande
5.4
Kanikuly v Tailande - Trailer
Kanikuly v Tailande  Trailer

Cast

Nurlan Koyanbayev
Kuanysh Zhylzhaksynov
Zhan Baizhanbayev
Alisher Utev
Alisher Utev
Director Alen Niyazbekov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 14 February 2018
Release date
14 February 2018 Kazakhstan
Production KazTeleProduct
Also known as
Kanikuly v Tailande, Каникулы в Тайланде

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kanikuly v Tailande - Trailer
Kanikuly v Tailande Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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