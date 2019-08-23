Menu
Poster of The Huntress: Rune of the Dead
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.4
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead

The Huntress: Rune of the Dead

The Huntress: Rune of the Dead 18+
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead - trailer in russian
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead  trailer in russian
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 5 February 2020
World premiere 23 August 2019
Release date
21 July 2022 Russia СБ Фильм
21 July 2022 Denmark 15
Worldwide Gross $15,524
Production ITN Films, Tirzitis Entertainment
Also known as
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead, A Caçadora: Ruína dos Mortos, Jahtijanna, Viking Huntress: Rune of the Dead, Viking Saga: Rune of the Dead, Охотница: Руна мертвых, ハントレス 女戦士ルーナ
Director
Rasmus Tirzitis
Rasmus Tirzitis
Cast
Moa Stefansdotter
Moa Stefansdotter
Yohanna Idha
Yohanna Idha
Viva Östervall Lyngbrant
Viva Östervall Lyngbrant
Ralf Beck
Ralf Beck
Andreas Rylander
Andreas Rylander
Cast and Crew
4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead - trailer in russian
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead Trailer in russian
