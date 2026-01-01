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Poster of Secret Societies
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Secret Societies
6.6

Secret Societies

, 2020
Secret Societies
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Secret Societies
6.6

Synopsis

Secret Societies. What are they? What do they do? Are they real, or are they the figment of our overactive imagination? Get ready to delve straight into the unmentioned world. A world where...
Director Carl Sampson
Writer Jason Rite
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2020
Also known as
Secret Societies

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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